First of all, a machine-based system that can function with diverse levels of autonomy and produce outputs like forecasts, suggestions, or judgments that have an impact on real-world or virtual environments is referred to as an artificial intelligence system (AI system). According to the recent news, the European Union (EU) has decided to regulate AI system since the technology continues to rapidly develop. A new regulatory framework being considered by the EU aims to dramatically strengthen guidelines for the creation and application of artificial intelligence. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, the proposed legislation, is largely concerned with tightening regulations on data quality, openness, transparency, human oversight, privacy and accountability. Additionally, it intends to solve ethical issues and implementation difficulties in several business areas, including healthcare, retail, education, banking and finance, energy and human resources.

A classification system that assesses the potential harm that AI technology poses to a person's health, safety or fundamental rights forms the basis of the AI Act. Four risk classifications are included in this framework: unacceptable, high, limited, and minimal. The European Artificial Intelligence Board would oversee the AI Act's implementation and guarantee uniform application throughout the EU. This is another goal of the proposed AI Act. The organization would be charged with formulating positions and suggestions on emerging topics as well as advising national authorities.

Specific uses that are deemed to represent an unacceptable danger, such as manipulative methods and social grading, are prohibited by the AI Act. The prohibition now includes AI systems used for biometric classification, proactive law enforcement, and the deletion of facial pictures from databases. For instance, in the fields of law enforcement, border control, employment, and education, emotion recognition software is not permitted.

The main objective of the AI Act is to control the creation and implementation of AI systems within the EU. However, given the global nature of the AI and the potential for AI systems to be utilized across various states, its impact is likely to be seen beyond the boundaries of the EU. Therefore, we consider that the AI Act will become like the GDPR and widely affect the World including Turkey. Also, we will see whether Turkey is going to adopt a similar legislation in the near future.

