On May 27th, 2022 we held our panel discussion on "Artificial Intelligence in Practice" with the participation of valuable panelists under the moderation of Selin Ozbek Cittone.
Who spoke at the panel?
- Hengeler Mueller | Partner Dr.Vera Jungkind
- Bahçeşehir University | Associate Professor Elif Kuzeci
- Portolano Cavallo Studio Legale | Partner Laura Liguori
What did we discuss at the panel?
- What is Artificial Intelligence?
- What are the current developments in the EU both on regulation efforts and case law, what are the key principles that apply to AI systems?
- How AI may change the world we live in from a wider perspective?
- Are they systems that think or act like humans? What are the efforts in EU to regulate them?
- What are the impacts of the AI on us as humans?
- How do the EU courts approach to AI?
- What is at stake from a human centred and ethical perspective?
Originally published 27 May 2022
