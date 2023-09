ARTICLE

Does Your Organisation Have A Generative Artificial Intelligence Policy? Well, It Should! Michelmores Whilst recent developments in Artificial Intelligence (‘AI') services might have some of us fearing increasingly harmful cyber-attacks, evermore convincing deepfakes and even seeing Robert Patrick's T-1000 chasing after us in our rearview mirrors.

Artificial Intelligence (‘AI'): Are Our Jobs At Risk, Or Will The Workplace Change For The Better? Michelmores It's been difficult to ignore the recent developments in AI, particularly with the introduction of ChatGPT and the unrestricted access which is now widely available.

Strengthening The Financial Promotion Rules Reprised - Cryptoassets Travers Smith LLP In October 2022, we issued our briefing Strengthening the Financial Promotion Rules | Travers Smith, discussing the FCA's new rules on financial promotions...

Job Evaluation With The Help Of Artificial Intelligence WTW Traditional job evaluation processes often require a lot of time and human resources. A possible solution lies in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in job evaluation.

Widespread Concerns Regarding Cryptocurrency Fraud Giambrone & Partners Cryptocurrency has been with us for over a decade now and yet there is no consistency regarding regulations to protect consumers and govern the crypto market.