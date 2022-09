ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Turkey

Early Trends In UK National Security Reviews Of Transactions Arnold & Porter On July 20, the U.K. government prohibited for the first time a transaction under the new National Security and Investment Act 2021, or NSIA.

German Supply Chain Due Diligence BAFA Issues First Handout On Risk Analysis Mayer Brown On 17 August 2022, the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (Bundesamt für Wirtschaft und Ausfuhrkontrolle, "BAFA") has issued its first handout to provide guidance to companies

Anti-Money Laundering (‘AML'): Advising A Business BCL Solicitors LLP In this chapter of our legal guides series, BCL partner John Binns discusses the increased need for advice on money laundering and terrorist financing in non-regulated sector businesses.

Money Laundering Cases: A Practical Guide BCL Solicitors LLP In our legal guide series, BCL partner John Binns, a recognised expert on the matters of AML, POCA, and sanctions, explains the complex nature of the processes and procedures of money laundering investigations.

Anti-Money Laundering (AML): Advice To The Regulated Sector BCL Solicitors LLP In the latest of our legal guide series, BCL partner John Binns explores the sorts of considerations that regulated-sector businesses should have when establishing themselves.