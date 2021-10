ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Turkey

Economic Crime Levy Albert Goodman Organisations with a turnover in excess of £10.2 million, who are within the remit of anti-money laundering (AML) legislation, will see the cost of regulation increase in 2023/24 with the introduction of a new Economic Crime Levy

New Pre-Approval Controlled Functions (PCFs) Planned By The Central Bank Ronan Daly Jermyn The Central Bank of Ireland ("CBI") has published a Notice of Intention document which signals its intention to make a number of amendments to the list of PCF roles.

Requirement For UKCA Marking Deadline Extended By One Year Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP On 24 August 2021, The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy granted a one-year extension for manufacturers to begin applying the UK Conformity Assessed marks for products marketed in the UK.

Betamax Ltd v State Trading Corporation: Is The Devil In The Detail? Ivanyan & Partners On 14 June 2021, the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council of the United Kingdom issued a decision in Betamax Ltd v State Trading Corporation on the scope of application of the public policy ground for setting aside an arbitral award ...

A Single EU Anti-Money Laundering Rulebook – Charles Cronin Finance Malta After multiple directives, several high-profile money laundering scandals, and numerous policy papers, the evidence is clear – money laundering remains an undiminished threat within the EU.