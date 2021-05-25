The Regulation on Amendment of Regulation on the Measures for Prevention of Laundering Proceeds of Crime and Terrorist Financing, effective as of 1 May 2021 (the "Amendment Regulation"), was published in Official Gazette numbered 31471 of even date.

The Amendment Regulation expands the definition of obligated entities under article 4 of the Regulation on the Measures for Prevention of Laundering Proceeds of Crime and Terrorist Financing (the "Regulation"), – published in Official Gazette numbered 26751 of 9 January 2008 – with the following subparagraphs:

(ü) crypto asset service providers,

(v) savings financing companies.

Accordingly, as of 1 May 2021, crypto-asset service providers, savings financing companies, their branches, agents, representatives, commercial agents, and affiliated entitles are required to comply with the Regulation.

The full text of the Amendment Regulation is available at this link. (Only available in Turkish)

