ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from European Union

The DLT Pilot Regime Of The EU Gunnercooke The EU Regulation 2022/858 is experimenting with technological and regulatory changes through an approach known as the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) pilot regime.

The FCA Announces New Regulations To Control Cryptocurrency Transactions- Will They Be Enough? Giambrone & Partners Financial regulators across the globe have found it particularly challenging to deliver enforceable legal regulatory protection to consumers.

Regulation Of Crypto-assets Becomes Law Dillon Eustace On 9 June 2023, Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 on markets in crypto assets (MiCA) and Regulation (EU) 2023/1113 on information accompanying transfers of funds and certain crypto-assets...

ECB Follows Basel Committee On The Treatment Of Crypto-Assets William Fry While its recommendations are not binding, the BCBS is the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks. It provides a forum for regular cooperation on banking supervisory...

A Common Purpose – The DAO Opportunity For Guernsey Trustees Walkers It may not be "conventional" private client work, but the rapidly evolving nature of the digital economy has created exciting opportunities for Guernsey trustees and trusts professionals...