ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from Turkey

The Isle Of Man: An Ideal Home For Superyacht Holding Structures Dixcart Group Limited The Isle of Man is a leading jurisdiction for luxury asset holding vehicles and post the UK's departure from the Single Market, it is particularly well suited to enable client's planning...

Aviation Laws And Regulations Türkiye 2024 Esenyel Partners The principal legislation to be applied to the carriage of goods and passengers by air in domestic carriage should be divided into two: for principal legislation for domestic carriage...

Four Months On, Shipping In The Red Sea Remains High Risk Fenech & Fenech Advocates In November 2023 Yemen's Houthi forces began targeting merchant vessels travelling through the Red Sea. The Houthi forces claim that the attacks are in response to Israel's unrelenting war...

Aviation Finance & Leasing 2022: Ireland Walkers Whether there will be any VAT payable on the sale of an aircraft is determined by its physical location at the point of sale. If the aircraft is physically located in Ireland at the time...

Cyprus' Vessel Ownership & Registration Eurofast In this article, you will discover the advantages of maritime ventures in Cyprus. Prepare to leverage swift vesseldeployment and favourable options.