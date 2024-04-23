Turkey:
Denizlerde Av Yasağı Başladı!
23 April 2024
Esenyel Partners
Sürdürülebilir
balıkçılığın sağlanması
adına, 15 Nisan-01 Eylül tarihleri arasında su
ürünleri avcılığı yasak olacak.
Denizlerdeki av yasağı, endüstriyel
avcılık yapan balıkçı gemileri icin
geçerli olacak. Kıyı
balıkçılığı yapan
küçük ölçekli
balıkçılar ise yasaktan muaf tutulacak.
