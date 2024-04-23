Sürdürülebilir balıkçılığın sağlanması adına, 15 Nisan-01 Eylül tarihleri arasında su ürünleri avcılığı yasak olacak.

Denizlerdeki av yasağı, endüstriyel avcılık yapan balıkçı gemileri icin geçerli olacak. Kıyı balıkçılığı yapan küçük ölçekli balıkçılar ise yasaktan muaf tutulacak.

