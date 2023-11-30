Turkey has recently introduced the "Regulation on Regular Voyages Conducted by Vessels" ("Regulation"), replacing the previous regulation in force since 2010. The Regulation outlines the principles and procedures for establishing and operating regular voyages by vessels transporting vehicles and/or passengers between Turkish coastal facilities and, additionally, between Turkish coastal facilities and those abroad.

While some provisions have been carried over from the previous regulation with minor amendments, notable new rules have also been introduced. A significant change is the exclusion of cargo-carrying vessels. Furthermore, vessels conducting regular voyages between Turkish coastal facilities and those abroad are now exempt from the requirement to obtain a license from the Ministry of Transportation.

The replacement of the outdated regulation is a welcome development, introducing a more straightforward license application process for operators and vessel owners. Notably, the application for vessels carrying vehicles and/or passengers between Turkish coastal facilities can now be completed online.

On the other hand, the Regulation intensifies Turkish authorities' supervision over these vessels. It is now mandatory to have a surveillance system on vessels. Additionally, Turkish authorities can conduct inspections at any time on vessels that have been granted a license.

Overall, the Regulation is a positive development, offering clarity and convenience. However, its practical application remains to be seen.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

