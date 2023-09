ARTICLE

2022 Aralık ayında Birleşmiş Milletler Genel kurulu tarafından kabul edilen Gemilerin Yurt Dışında Cebrî İcra Yoluyla Satışları ve Bunların Tanınmasına Dair Milletlerarası Sözleşmesi (“ Pekin Sözleşmesi ”) (The United Nations (UN) Convention on the International Effects of Judicial Sales of Ships) 5 Eylül 2023 tarihinde Pekin'de düzenlenen bir törenle 15 ülke tarafından imzalandı.

