Turkey:
Update In Tariffs For Pilotage, Towage And Other Services And Lighthouse And Harbour Dues
11 July 2023
Esenyel Partners
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of
Turkey, General Directorate of Coastal Safety has revised the
Tariffs for Pilotage, Towage and Other Services, and Lighthouse and
Harbour Dues to be applied as of 01.07.2023. Accordingly, the
tables showing the new price tariffs and the old price tariffs are
presented to your attention below.
a. Amendment Tables of Tariffs for Pilotage, Towage and Other
Services
b. Lighthouse and Harbour Dues Tables
