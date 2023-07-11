The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey, General Directorate of Coastal Safety has revised the Tariffs for Pilotage, Towage and Other Services, and Lighthouse and Harbour Dues to be applied as of 01.07.2023. Accordingly, the tables showing the new price tariffs and the old price tariffs are presented to your attention below.

a. Amendment Tables of Tariffs for Pilotage, Towage and Other Services

1340056a.jpg

1340056b.jpg

1340056c.jpg

1340056d.jpg

b. Lighthouse and Harbour Dues Tables

1340056e.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.