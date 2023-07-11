T.C. Ulaştırma ve Altyapı Bakanlığı Kıyı Emniyeti Genel Müdürlüğü tarafından Kılavuzluk, Römorkör ve Diğer Hizmetler Tarifesi ile Fener ve Tahlisiye Ücretleri Tarifeleri, 01.07.2023 tarihinden itibaren uygulanmak üzere yeniden düzenlenmiştir. Buna göre yeni fiyat tarifeleri ile eski fiyat tarifelerini gösteren tablolar aşağıda dikkatlerinize sunulmaktadır.

a. Kılavuzluk Römorkör ve Diğer Ücretler Tarifesi Değişiklik Tabloları

1340052a.jpg

1340052b.jpg

 1340052c.jpg

1340052d.jpg

b. Fener ve Tahsiliye Ücret Tabloları

1340052e.jpg

