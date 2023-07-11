Turkey:
Kılavuzluk, Römorkör ve Diğer Hizmetler Tarifesi ile Fener ve Tahlisiye Ücretleri Tarifelerinde Güncelleme
11 July 2023
Esenyel Partners
T.C. Ulaştırma ve Altyapı
Bakanlığı Kıyı Emniyeti Genel
Müdürlüğü tarafından Kılavuzluk,
Römorkör ve Diğer Hizmetler Tarifesi ile Fener
ve Tahlisiye Ücretleri Tarifeleri, 01.07.2023 tarihinden
itibaren uygulanmak üzere yeniden
düzenlenmiştir. Buna göre yeni fiyat tarifeleri ile
eski fiyat tarifelerini gösteren tablolar
aşağıda dikkatlerinize sunulmaktadır.
a. Kılavuzluk Römorkör ve Diğer
Ücretler Tarifesi Değişiklik Tabloları
b. Fener ve Tahsiliye Ücret Tabloları
