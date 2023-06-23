Karadağ (Montenegro)'ın 1 Temmuz 2023'ten geçerli olmak kaydı ile Paris MoU'ya tam üyeliği onaylanmıştır.

Karadağ limanlarını ziyaret edecek tüm armatör ve gemi işletmecilerinin PSC kontrollerine hazırlıklı olmaları konusunu dikkatinize sunarız

