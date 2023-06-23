Turkey:
Karadağ limanlarını ziyaret edecek armatör ve gemi işletmecilerinin dikkatine
23 June 2023
Esenyel Partners
Karadağ (Montenegro)'ın 1 Temmuz 2023'ten
geçerli olmak kaydı ile Paris MoU'ya tam
üyeliği onaylanmıştır.
Karadağ limanlarını ziyaret edecek tüm
armatör ve gemi işletmecilerinin PSC kontrollerine
hazırlıklı olmaları konusunu dikkatinize
sunarız
