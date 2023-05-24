In recent days, a series of measures were taken due to the congestion caused by commercial vessels passing through the Istanbul Strait, which is of vital importance for the efficient and secure operation of the 'Grain Corridor' that plays a crucial role in global food supply.

In a new circular titled 'Mooring Locations in the Istanbul Strait,' distributed to the relevant parties on May 9, 2023, the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs announced the new decisions regarding vessels staying in mooring areas.

Accordingly, it has been decided to extend the maximum mooring duration from 72 hours to 120 hours for the 'B°' and 'C°' mooring areas at the Kartal mooring site and the southern entrance of the Istanbul Strait. The practice of maintaining the maximum mooring duration of 72 hours in the 'A' mooring area at the southern entrance of the Istanbul Strait will continue. Furthermore, the restriction that only vessels below 5,000 gross tons are allowed to moor at the Kartal mooring site will be lifted.

