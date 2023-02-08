ARTICLE

DEAR Sir(s),

The epicenter of the 7.8-magnitude quake was 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, in Turkey's Gaziantep and K. Maras province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers (14.9 miles), on 6th February 2023 04:17lt hours. A series of aftershocks have reverberated throughout the day. The largest, a major quake that measured 7.5 in magnitude, hit in Turkey about nine hours after the initial quake, according to the AFAD. That aftershock hit around 95 kilometers (59 miles) north of the original.

We would like to update you regarding to present status of Major Ports which are located at the South East of Turkey.

Mersin Port; Mersin Port resumed working today morning by the 08:00LT hours and all port operations are in progress.

Iskenderun Port; Iskenderun Port is the nearest point and most affected location by the earthquake. Port is inoperative presently and there are some damages noted inside the Cargo handling area.

