Turkey: Amendments To The Annexes Of The 1988 Protocol Of The 1974 International Convention For The Safety Of Life At Sea

In the International Agreements section of the Official Gazette dated 13 December 2022 and numbered 32042, "The Decision on the Approval of the Annexes of the 1988 Protocol Concerning the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (Decision Number: 6536)" was published.

In summary, in the Decision;

Regulations on the safety of cargo and passenger ships (Certificates and their annexes) have been made more detailed and some additional equipment and rig have been added to the list of equipment and rig that should be on the ships.

Again, in the same decision, changes were made regarding the updates on navigational equipment and systems, and the survey and certification procedures to be made regarding the subject equipment.

The relevant surveys to be carried out by the flag state and/or authorized classification societies will be examined and documented in the light of the changes made.

You can reach the full text of the decision at the link (https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/eskiler/2022/12/20221213-5.pdf).

