ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from Turkey

Green Cable: Gothenburg Announces New Approach To Delivering Shore Power To Tankers Reed Smith (Worldwide) The Gothenburg Port Authority has announced a new concept to provide shoreside power to tankers berthed at the Energy Terminal in a safe, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective way.

New Legislation Underway On The Establishment Of Shipping Companies In Cyprus Elias Neocleous & Co LLC The Council of Ministers has approved the draft legislation concerning the establishment of limited liability shipping companies. Once the draft legislation is adopted by the Cyprus Parliament...

Aviation Finance Comparative Guide Ganado Advocates Aviation Finance Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Malta, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

MALTA Shipping Registry News – Batteries On Commercial Yachts Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal The evolution of yachts, in size, and the form and function of their garages/storage spaces have led to an increase in risks associated with fire.

Irish Aviation Authority Implements New 'Notification Of Charge' System In Ireland Maples Group The Irish Aviation Authority (the "IAA") has implemented a new system for the notification of mortgages, charges and liens over aircraft registered with the Irish Civil Register (the "Register").