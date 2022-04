ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from Turkey

"Mandatory Recourse" Pursuant To Art. 65 Para. 3 Of The Swiss Traffic Code Prager Dreifuss Festschriften bieten dem Beitragenden eine Plattform, um sich mit einer gewissen Narrenfreiheit einem neuen Thema zu widmen.

Shipping & Maritime Law Newsletter – Issue No. 33 (February 2022) Ganado Advocates Welcome to our 33rd edition of the Ganado Advocates' shipping and maritime law newsletter. In this issue, we feature the most recent webinar we participated in about Covid's impact on the industry...

Guernsey Aircraft Registry ("2-REG") Guide To Transitional Registrations Walkers Guernsey's Aircraft Registry (the "Registry" or "2-REG") fulfils a key role in the global aviation sector by providing an interim register for commercial aircraft transitioning between leases.

Aviation Leasing – Why Ireland? (Video) Maples Group Ireland is a leading jurisdiction for airline lessors for a number of key factors. Here, our Aviation Finance and Tax experts highlight the specific reasons why, including details...

Unmanned Flights In The European Skies: Reform Of The EU Regulatory Framework For Drones GVZH Advocates The use of drones has become quite widespread and nowadays. There are various ideas and applications of the technology in several sectors: from media to surveillance, agriculture to transport, ...