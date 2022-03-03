In the early hours of 24.02.2022, without any explanation, the Ukrainian Government declared martial law as of 05:30 on 24 February 2022, based on Russia's attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian boarder was closed by immigration at 12:00 on 24 February 2022.

No action is taken at the country border points. The personnel at the ship traffic control stations were evacuated.

Maneuvering at the ports is not possible because the pilots do not work overtime. As of February 24, 2022, the following ports in the Sea of Azov have been closed:

Chornomorsk – closed

Odessa (cargo operations are performed / no port maneuvering)

Pivdennyi (cargo operations are performed / no port maneuvering)

Dneprobugksy port (cargo operations are performed / no port maneuvering)

Oliva – closed

Mykolayiv (cargo operations are performed / no port maneuvering)

Nibulon (cargo operations are performed / no port maneuvering)

Ochakov roads (as for now cargo operations performed / no pilots and VTC service available)

