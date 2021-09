ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from Turkey

Unmanned Flights In The European Skies: Reform Of The EU Regulatory Framework For Drones GVZH Advocates The use of drones has become quite widespread and nowadays. There are various ideas and applications of the technology in several sectors: from media to surveillance, agriculture to transport, ...

A Decade Of The Aircraft Registration Act Ganado Advocates On the 22 June 2010, Parliament approved and published the Aircraft Registration Act, which came into force on 1 October 2010. This means that it has already been a decade since a decision...

Reduced Rate Of Tax Applicable To "Qualifying Expatriates" Employed In Malta Extended To The Aviation Sector - Preparing For Take-Off Deloitte Malta The Highly Qualified Persons Rules include specific eligible offices of undertakings in the aviation industry in Malta licensed and/or recognized by the competent authority or with undertakings holding an air operators’ certificate issued in terms of the Civil Aviation Act.

Aviation - A Growing Focus In Malta PwC Malta Over recent years, Malta has witnessed growth in the aviation industry, attracting internationally renowned entities to set up operations in Malta.

VAT - Aircraft Leasing Initiative - VAT Mitigation And Simplification Measure Mamo TCV Advocates The VAT Department in Malta has issued guidelines relating to aircraft leasing.