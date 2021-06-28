Turkey's geographical location alone makes for a strong maritime industry, no matter what. The shipyards, famous due to their professional and pioneer work caters to administrative and private customers worldwide. Also, since Turkey links Europe and Asia, suppliers of all sectors consider this place a clever option to conduct their trade.

The measures taken, especially since the Maritime Health Declaration issued last year, have been effective in the control of the spread of the corona virus and minimize its damage. A particular one being the exemption to truck drivers and seamen to present the PCR test and quarantine requirements put on others coming into the country; which has made all transactions in Turkish ports to be more effectively handled, since those have their own health process to go through at their line of work.

A. Expectations for shipping companies' profitability

More Integration in Transport Services

Throughout history, it is seen how great crises usually bulge to significant progress in key sectors. One of the possible repercussions of this particular crisis for the maritime industry may be ensuring that transportation services become more integrated with one another. The pandemic has once again demonstrated how vital the hinterland connection is for the survival of ports. Therefore, it can be predicted that the sector will continue to strengthen these connections soon. For example, it can be easily expected that railways' importance will increase even more in the near future.

Increase In Digital Logistics and Smart Ports

Most of the world as well as the maritime industry were already on the process of developing and exploring the possibilities brought by artificial intelligence, automation, robots, and many other industry 4.0 innovations. The pandemic has forced the trade logic to adapt in order to keep the world running, therefore a recovering world, post COVID-19 outbreak, leans towards prioritising this, over trying to go back to where it was in 2019.

Having the pandemic out of the picture, crewless operations would have been a further in the future reality, for example; the technological advances that are being made as well as all the thought gone to the situation, can be a lasting thing making the transport industry as a whole into a more sustainable and cost efficient one. As an example, Istanbul has the first ever fully

Electrical tugboat that falls into the categories both of science advance and efficiency in regards of lower CO2 and NOx emissions at an even lower cost than the more popular ones.

B. Expectations for the Sector in the Near Future

Given the year long decline in global trade volume, increase in supply chain uncertainty given the continuing negative impact of industry labour restrictions and production cuts on the economy, tensions rise, trade may be negatively affected. Although different voices are raised from the experts of the sector in this field, the general opinion is that it will take 2022 to return to the volumes at the 2019 level.

As it's been said, Turkey has a geographical advantage, and that needs to be taken in consideration while drafting any macro analysis on this subject. Also, there is no wrong in expressing that China will continue to be the locomotive of the world economy for a while, it must be emphasised that the investments made from January till now will enable Izmir ports to be positioned in the Belt and Road Project connecting the Far East to Europe by sea and rail should be accelerated in this second semester.

The North Aegean Candarli Port Project should be designed with the concept of a free zone that includes the ship maintenance-repair base, supply centre, ship fuel supply station and production zones next to the Candarli Container Port, Turkey's vision project will be an essential transfer centre in the Belt and Road Project with its Southeast Europe and the Black Sea connections. Turkey could be the logistic centre for railway and shipping. Not only Izmir ports but also other Turkish ports will be shining star in the region for shipping, railway and transportation in the future.

C. Some safety measures still at place

First of all, Agents shall submit all documents with regard to travel arrangements, tickets and hotel reservations (if necessary) of the crew members who will embark on/disembark from the vessel to the relevant Harbour Master for approval at least 48 hours in advance of the crew change. Vessels operating in cabotage area and inland waters, as well as their crew are exempt from such notification requirements and all travel restrictions. Crew members of vessels operating between domestic ports and the ports of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus shall be deemed as domestic logistics personnel and will be exempt from lockdown restrictions.

Seafarers are also exempt from domestic travel restrictions in order to ease the embarkation/disembarkation procedures. The framework under the Circular is also applicable to vessels passing through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits and the crew changes shall take place in Istanbul and Çanakkale, respectively.

Crew changes shall not be allowed for vessels that do not have a Free Pratique issued by the Directorate General of Health for Border and Coastal Areas. All costs and expenses for the crew change shall be covered by the shipowner, manager or agent. Crew change of foreign seafarers who will embark on/disembark from the vessel shall only be carried out in all ports as long as they present their PCR test.

Agents shall accompany foreign seafarers who will embark on/disembark from the vessel and ensure that the relevant seafarer does not come into contact with any individuals while travelling from the airport/Turkish border to the vessel and vice versa. The same is applicable with regard to seafarers residing in Turkey or is required to stay overnight, when travelling from their residence/temporary accommodation to the vessel and vice versa. Crew members who will disembark from the vessel will be subjected to a health check in order to determine whether the individuals show any COVID-19 symptoms. Necessary precautions shall be taken if any symptoms are present.

Non vaccinated crew members who will embark on a vessel are required to submit a negative result of a PCR test taken within the last 48 hours. It is mandatory that the relevant crew members have a health insurance policy covering the period of attendance to the vessel. In addition to the above, the Circular imposes responsibilities to the shipowner/manager or the agents, including but not limited to;

Ensuring and following-up the due quarantine and, if necessary, treatment of crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 and;

Ensuring the transportation of crew members without coming onto contact with the public, as well as the supply of medical equipment (disinfectants, masks, face shields etc.) And the following of social distancing rules during transportation of crew members.

