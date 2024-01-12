ARTICLE

Anywhere in the world, we happen to encounter common mistakes in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) sometimes just because the parties are unprepared, sometimes due to lack of knowledge or sometimes just out of sentiment. We, as lawyers, cannot prevent these kinds of circumstances from happening every time but at least we can be helpful to manage risks arising from such situations and to overcome negative results emerging from these risks with least damages.

If we believe that a client, who is on the edge of breaking the table due to the emotional burden of selling their cherished company, is not genuinely intending on damaging the table, we can facilitate a successful continuation and conclusion of the transaction by considering the client's interests and communicating our observations and findings.

Even if the mistakes are inevitable, it is critically important to engage advisors who have been able to prevent such mistakes from happening, corrected them or have the capacity to prevent them from out of experience. Trying to move forward without consulting any advisor even though s/he lacks knowledge and experience cannot prevent one from falling down thinking lifting the rock up, like Albert Camus' Sisyphus.

Based on our experience, while starting with a M&A transaction, during its negotiations, before closing or post-closing, we can name the most common mistakes as follows.

Not being prepared to sell the company: In fact, during its lifecycle every company should operate as prepared to sell its business even on the next day. Indeed, the preamble we put on contracts for defining a company's good standing as “duly incorporated in accordance with the applicable laws and existing” makes a meaningful sense while commencing a M&A transaction. Particularly, the seller should be able to demonstrate through variable instruments while bidding with the potential acquirers / investors that it is duly incorporated and validly existing, it kept its commercial books appropriately in accordance with corporate and commercial laws, it is compliant with the legislation from administration and tax perspective, it took required measures and legal actions in compatibility with the liability rules of law. Such kind of a demonstration will turn into a representation and warranty to be given as part of the transaction document. Moreover, we frequently advise sellers to undertake “internal due diligence” conducted by the seller's lawyers (referred to as seller's due diligence). This approach has the potential to yield significant advantages for sellers throughout the negotiation process. With such a diligence, the seller will be able to provide faster and more effective answers to the questions that may arise as a result of the due diligence to be conducted by the buyer, and will be able to demonstrate that the risks identified or put forward by the buyer are not actually risks, and if there is such a risk, how it can be reduced or eliminated without wasting time in the process.

