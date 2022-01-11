ARTICLE

Authority of the State Courts to give interim injunction before the commencement of ICC arbitral proceedings and the validity of the interim injunctions given by the Courts during the course of an ICC arbitration:

In the first session of the webinar, the authorities of the State courts to give interim injunction before the commencement of arbitral proceedings will be discussed espesically in terms of prevention of enchashment of bank letter of guarantees. The legal issues which should be taken into account at the time of (i) application to the court to get an interim injunction, (ii) statutory limits for application to commence the arbitral proceedings and (iii) the legal validity of the interim injunction decision during the course of arbitration will be explained in detail by giving examples from practice



Virtual Hearing Experiences in Extensive ICSID Hearings

In the second session of the webinar we will talk about the virtual hearings in extensive ICSID Hearings based upon the experience of the Arbitration Department of Lexist in attending numerous virtual investor-state and commercial arbitration hearings in the last two years. Subjects will be (i) the preparation for a virtual hearing, (ii) types of software and equipment used, (iii) simultaneous translations, (iv) use of documentary evidence and (v) witness questioning.

