Pursuant to the Presidential Decree numbered 3910 published in the Official Gazette dated 23 April 2021, the period of short-term working subsidy has been extended until 30 June 2021 for the same employees under the same conditions in workplaces that applied for short-term working before 31 January 2021 (inclusive) due to force majeure events originating from Covid-19. The said period extension is effective as of 31 March 2021, which was the final date of the previous extension.

