ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from Turkey

The European Commission Proposes First Major Overhaul Of The EU Medicines Regulatory Framework In 20 Years: Orphan Medicines Goodwin Procter LLP We recently published an alert in relation to the European Commission's legislative proposals to replace the current EU regulatory framework for all medicines (including those for rare diseases and for children).

Czech Amendment To The Medicines Act Seeks To Address Drug Shortages Kinstellar On 14 June 2023, the Czech government approved a draft amendment to the Medicines Act. The aim is to improve the availability of medicines on the market and to mitigate the potential...

Lasting Powers Of Attorney Going Digital Burgess Mee In 2007, the Mental Capacity Act 2005 introduced Lasting Powers of Attorney (LPAs), which replaced the old Enduring Powers of Attorney (EPAs). EPAs only allowed decisions...

New Regulations On Nutrition And Health Claims For Food And Food Supplements (June 2023) Gun + Partners New regulations published on the Official Gazette numbered 32169 and dated 20 April 2023 have introduced fundamental changes with respect to use of health claims for food and food...

Latest Virtual And Digital Health Digest Arnold & Porter We have finalised the latest installment of our Virtual and Digital Health Digest. This digest covers key virtual and digital health regulatory and public policy developments during May 2023...