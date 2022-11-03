ARTICLE

The Presidency published a Decision (Turkish language) numbered 6207 amending the Decision on Pricing of Human Medicinal Products (Decision) in the Official Gazette numbered 31928 and dated 12 October 2022.

The Decision amends the provision regarding profit rates and determined higher brackets for the calculation of pharmacist profit which is derived from the wholesaler price. The new brackets are as follows:

The pharmacist profit is 28% of the wholesaler price when the wholesaler price is up to TRY 200 (inclusive).

The pharmacist profit is 18% of the wholesaler price when the wholesaler price is between TRY 200 and TRY 400 (inclusive).

The pharmacist profit is 13% of wholesaler prices above TRY 400.

The Decision entered into force on 12 October 2022.

