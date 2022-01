ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from Turkey

2021 Yılında Türkiye'de Sağlık Sektöründe Neler Oldu? CETINKAYA Çetinkaya Avukatlık Bürosu olarak temel odak alanlarımızdan biri olan sağlık hukuku ve uyumu konusunda sağlık sektöründe ulusal ve uluslararası pek çok paydaş ile iş birliği gerçekleştiriyor ve bu alanların ayrı bir uzmanlık gerektirdiğini düşünüyoruz.

Supply Of Medicines In Northern Ireland: The EC And UK Come Closer To A Solution Bristows On its part, the UK government recently introduced legislation to establish a new route for the lawful supply of prescription-only medicines from GB to NI.

The Application Of The UK's NSIA To Life Sciences Transactions Ropes & Gray LLP The UK's National Security and Investments Act ("NSIA") came into force today, granting the UK Government, through the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy ("BEIS"), the power to review transactions that may give rise to a national security risk.

What Changes Does The New Regulation On Marketing Authorization Of Pharmaceutical Products Bring? Esin Attorney Partnership The Turkish Medicine and Medical Devices Authority ("TİTCK") published the new Regulation on Marketing Authorization of Pharmaceutical Products ("Regulation").

Osseointegration For Amputees (Video) BLM David Thompson, Partner at BLM and member of the Amputation Subject Matter Group hosts a Q&A session with Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Professor Grimer, on osseointegration in amputation cases.