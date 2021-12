ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from Turkey

"Trust Me, I Am An Algorithm." Is AI The Future Of Healthcare? Bristows Following on from the success of our previous Bristows Life Sciences Summit on gene editing, we hosted a thought-provoking discussion on the moral, ethical, commercial and regulatory challenges posed by artificial intelligence in healthcare.

Keep On Running Marks & Clerk As a keen, but slow, runner I am very aware that running is a great way to unwind after a stressful day.

EC Proposals For Northern Ireland: A Way Forward For Medicines? Bristows On 13 October the European Commission (EC) announced a new package of proposals relating to the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Assisted Dying Bill: The Potential Regulatory Implications For Health Professionals BLM On Friday 22 October, Baroness Meacher's Assisted Dying Bill progressed to the Committee Stage after being debated in the House of Lords.

What's The Wait? – Number Of MDR And IVDR Notified Bodies Remains Stubbornly Low Bristows We have previously written at length about the continuing regulatory bottlenecks caused by the low numbers of notified bodies for the EU's Medical Device Regulation and In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation.