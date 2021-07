ARTICLE

Romania Sets Out New Rules On Medical Devices Kinstellar On 11 June 2021, the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 46/2021 ("GEO no. 46/2021"), which establishes the institutional framework and measures for the implementation of Regulation (EU) 2017/745, entered into force.

CQC Announces Detail Of New Inspection Strategy RadcliffesLeBrasseur As a result of COVID-19, routine inspections were suspended in March 2020. Since that time CQC has been adapting to the problems caused by this and reviewing the way they inspect.

Personalised Drug Patenting In Europe HGF Ltd Opportunities for additional pharmaceutical product patent protection in Europe, based on the use of a drug to treat a patient exhibiting a biomarker indicative of drug response.

Covid-19 Vaccine Patent Waivers HGF Ltd The earliest identified date of a patient presenting with symptoms of a "novel coronavirus" in Wuhan, China is reported to be 1 December 2019.

The Next Steps Towards Integrated Care System Development Mills & Reeve The publication of NHS England and NHS Improvement's Design Framework for Integrated Care Systems ahead of draft legislation, due in the forthcoming weeks...