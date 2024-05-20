What Is The New Turkish Tourism Rental Law 2024

In the bustling realm of Turkish tourism, landlords and tenants find themselves navigating through the intricate maze of regulations set forth by the Turkish Tourism Rental Law 2024. This transformative legislation, introduced to streamline short-term property rentals, imposes significant changes on license requirements, penalties, and guidelines.

Understanding the Shift: Amendments Published in 2023

What Led to the Amendments?

The legal transformation in Turkish tourism rental laws was officially introduced through amendments published on 02/11/2023. These amendments aimed to address the evolving landscape of short-term property rentals, ensuring better regulation and compliance within the industry.

When Did the Changes Take Effect?

With an effective date of 01/01/2024, these amendments became the cornerstone of the new Turkish Tourism Rental Law 2024, shaping the way landlords and tenants engage in short-term property rentals.

The License Imperative: A New Prerequisite

Who Needs to Obtain a License?

Under the new regulations, landlords are mandated to obtain a license before entering into any rental agreement for tourism purposes. This requirement applies to both individuals and legal entities engaging in short-term property rentals.

How to Obtain the License?

Landlords must apply to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism within one month of 01/01/2024. The Ministry ensures that the license issuance process concludes within three months of the application date. Once obtained, the license must be prominently displayed at the entrance of the rented residence.

Unraveling License Terms and Conditions

What are the Requirements for License Approval?

Securing a license involves a two-step process. Firstly, a fee, yet to be disclosed, is to be paid to the Ministry for application processing. Secondly, in the case of apartments, the unanimous consent of all flat owners within the building is mandatory for license approval.

Subleasing Dynamics: Legal Entities vs. Individuals

Who Can Sublease their Residence?

The revamped law explicitly states that individuals with a license cannot sublease their residence to another individual. However, legal entities have the flexibility to allow their personnel to utilize the rented property.

License Limitations: A Building-Based Quota

What are the Limitations for Landlords?

In buildings with more than three independent sections, landlords with multiple properties are subject to specific limitations. They can only obtain licenses for a maximum of 25% of the total units owned by the landlord within that building.

Penalties: The Stakes of Non-Compliance

What are the Consequences of Non-Compliance?

The law introduces stringent penalties for those who choose to flout the regulations. Renting a property without a license incurs a fine of 100,000 Turkish lira. A 15-day grace period is granted to obtain the necessary license; failure to comply within this timeframe results in an additional fine of 500,000 TL. Persistent non-compliance escalates the fine to a staggering 1 million Turkish lira.

Scope of Application: Balancing Regulations

Who is Affected by the New Laws?

While the new laws primarily target properties rented for less than 100 days, those exceeding this duration are not exempt. Landlords engaging in rentals exceeding 100 days will be closely monitored. Renting out the same property for more than 100 days four times in a year results in a hefty fine of 1 million TL.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.