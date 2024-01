ARTICLE

Real Estate Investment Trends To Expect In 2024 Ropes & Gray LLP The real estate market remains in a prolonged reset, as pricing and capital raising adjust to the new macroeconomic normal. 2023 was a slow, cautious market with deal volume down from its recent peak.

Adjudicator's Decision Unenforceable Due To Disclosure Of Without Prejudice Material Gowling WLG In AZ v BY, the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered the enforceability of an adjudication decision where without prejudice material had been disclosed to an adjudicator – ultimately holding that the adjudicator's...

Herbert Smith Freehills Strengthens Construction Arbitration Practice In London Herbert Smith Freehills Herbert Smith Freehills has hired Raeesa Rawal as Of Counsel in its Construction Arbitration practice in London.

Adverse Possession Ellisons Legal The concept of adverse possession (sometimes referred to as squatter rights) makes it possible to acquire legal title to a property, despite not purchasing or having it formally transferred to you.

Yule Blog 2023 – 5th Day – Golden Rules For Notices Herbert Smith Freehills We are revisiting the Building Safety Act 2022 (BSA 2022) and building control-related matters in today's festive countdown.