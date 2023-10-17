As per Article 4 of the Law no. 7409 which is promulgated in Official Gazette dated 11 June 2022 and numbered 31863, under Provisional Article 1 which was inserted to the Turkish Code of Obligations No. 6098, agreements regarding the rental fee to be applied in the renewed rental periods between 11.06.2022 to 01.07.2023 (including this date) in relation to residential rentals shall be applicable provided that it does not exceed 25% of the rental fee of the previous rental year. Furthermore, if the rate of change according to the 12-month averages in the CPI index of the previous rental year is below 25%, the rate of change shall be applicable. This rule shall also be applied to rental agreements with a term of more than one year and the agreements made in such a way as to exceed the aforementioned rates shall be invalid in terms of excess amounts.
As per Article 23 of the Law no. 7456 which is promulgated in Official Gazette dated 15 July 2023 and numbered 32249, Provisional Article 2 was inserted to the Turkish Code of Obligations No. 6098. With this insertion which has entered into force on 15.07.2023, the application of the aforementioned limitations has been extended until 01.07.2024 (including this date) as effective from 02.07.2023.
