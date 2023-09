ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Turkey

Gotta Have [Good] Faith Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP This advisory discusses the recent case law developments on the express duty of "good faith" in English law and what they may mean within the context of commercial real estate.

The RAAC Crisis - Are There Professional Indemnity Claims "Bubbling" Under? Weightmans Given the expected life span of RAAC is 30-40 years, the issue of maintenance (or lack of it) could be important, as well as issues of design.

Real Estate Briefing May 2023: Real Estate Regulation Travers Smith LLP The Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards regime ("MEES") was brought into effect by the Energy Efficiency (Private Rented Property) (England and Wales) Regulations 2015.

Gayrimenkul Yatırım Fonu Kazançların Vergisel Avantajları Nazali Gayrimenkul kazancının gerçek kişi veya şirket üzerinden elde edilmesi ile Gayrimenkul Yatırım Fonu ("GYF")...

Real Estate Briefing May 2023: Real Estate Tax Update Travers Smith LLP The most recent revaluation of business properties for business rates came into effect on 1 April 2023, based on property values as at 1 April 2021. It is 6 years since a revaluation took place...