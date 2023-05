ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Turkey

Due Diligence When Purchasing Land For Development Myerson Solicitors LLP Conducting due diligence is an essential part of any property purchase.

Property With Unidentified Owners And The Principle Of Bona Vacantia Myerson Solicitors LLP There are instances where the owner of a property is unknown, making it difficult to determine how the property should be dealt with, especially from the viewpoint of a prospective buyer.

Legal Terms Explained: Assignment Herbert Smith Freehills An assignment is the transfer of an interest from one party ("assignor") to another ("assignee"). Assignment allows the assignor to transfer the benefit of a contract to the assignee.

NEC X29 And The Development Of Climate Change Clauses Herbert Smith Freehills There is near universal acceptance that the construction industry remains shockingly polluting. Figures vary but built assets are thought to contribute as much as 25% of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions.

Cayman And Jersey Structuring For UK Real Estate Transactions Maples Group Master Islamic investment platforms remain in high demand for Middle East-based Shariah compliant financial institutions that are seeking quick deployment of proprietary capital...