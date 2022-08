ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Turkey

Landmark Judgment On Collateral Warranties Used In New Court Of Appeal Case Harrison Drury Solicitors A legal precedent established in 2013 with help from Harrison Drury's property litigation team has been used to determine another construction dispute at the Court of Appeal.

Economic Crime (Transparency And Enforcement) Act: Register Of Overseas Entities – A Brief Further Update Reed Smith (Worldwide) Real estate transactions will be adversely affected if they do not comply with the registration requirements under the Act and there are both criminal and financial penalties for breach.

Courts Continue To Favour Landlords In Pandemic Rent Arrears Litigation Reed Smith (Worldwide) Hard hit by the pandemic, several large cinema chains have been testing new legal arguments to try to avoid paying rent for periods when they were forced to close.

Legal Developments In Construction Law July 2022 Mayer Brown Court rules on adjudication decision effect on final account process.

Κατάθεση Σύμβασης Πώλησης Ακίνητης Ιδιοκτησίας Στο Κτηματολόγιο A. Karitzis & Associates L.L.C Αφού υπάρξει συμφωνία για την αγορά ενός ακινήτου και υπογραφεί Σύμβαση Πώλησης, τότε, πρέπει να