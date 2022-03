ARTICLE

The Enveloped Property Transactions Tax – Answering Your Key Questions Carey Olsen The Taxation (Enveloped Property Transactions) (Jersey) Law 202- (the "Law") was adopted by the States of Jersey on 9 February 2022.

Lessons On A Lease By A Litigator: "Things I Wish I'd Known Before I Signed…" PDT Solicitors As a litigator, I regularly act for landlords or tenants where disputes have arisen in relation to their commercial lease and only too often I hear phrases like "I wish I'd known my lease said that" or "I wish I had insisted on including that provision in my lease".

Under Pressure: Struggling Supply Chains Duane Morris LLP In the construction sector solid cash flow throughout the supply chain is the lifeblood of most projects, no matter what size, and is arguably the single most important factor in...

Making Industry Pay – Proposed Amendments To Building Safety Bill Herbert Smith Freehills The Building Safety Bill is a huge piece of draft legislation, currently making its way through the House of Lords and subject to further scrutiny at committee stage this week.

Commercial Landlord And Tenant Issues In England, Wales To Watch Out For In Early 2022 Armstrong Teasdale Key legislative and case law developments in the context of commercial rent arrears accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected in England and Wales in the first quarter of 2022.