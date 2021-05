ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Turkey

Legal Developments In Construction Law: April 2021 Mayer Brown In the exercise of its statutory duties, the Environment Agency provided comments, approval and consent to proposed diversion works for a culvert, including the design of the culvert and trash screen.

Webinar: Construction Disputes: BREXIT, COVID, What Next? Protecting Your Position and Getting Paid Goodman Derrick LLP This webinar will look at construction disputes from an English perspective.

Technology And Construction Court Overturns Adjudicator's Decision On Grounds Of A Breach Of Natural Justice Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP Sudlows was engaged in 2017 by GSEL in a project to fit out and upgrade GSEL's specialist data centre located at East India Dock House in London.

Wrongful Termination And Failed Wasted Costs Claim K&L Gates The Technology and Construction Court has recently handed down authoritative guidance on wasted costs and the characterization of damages arising out of termination of a contract.

Covid Rent Arrears Claims: Practical Advice For Commercial Landlords And Tenants Walker Morris David Manda and Lewis Couth, Walker Morris' Real Estate Litigation specialists, explain recent High Court decisions concerning Covid-related rent arrears...