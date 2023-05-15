With the Regulation on the Amendment of the Regulation on Licensing, Operation and Supervision of Authorized Classifiers published in the Official Gazette dated 18 March 2023 and numbered 32136; Article 16 of the Regulation on Licensing, Operation and Supervision of Authorized Classifiers ("Regulation") which regulates the validity periods of licenses granted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry ("Ministry") for authorized classes defined as real and legal persons operating laboratories that analyze agricultural products, determine the qualities and characteristics of the product, classify it in accordance with the standards and certify this information and Article 46, which regulates the validity periods of licenses granted to reference authorized classifiers, real persons or public and private legal entities that carry out the calibration, conformity control and audit of authorized classifiers in their area of duty, and work with national and international scientific institutions to develop and standardize product analysis methods, have both been amended and the validity periods of these licenses have been extended to 3 years.

In accordance with the above-mentioned amendment, with the Regulation on the Amendment of the Regulation on Electronic Product Bonds published in the Official Gazette of the same date, Article 6 that regulates the validity period of the license of electronic registry institutions, which are joint stock companies licensed by the Ministry of Trade in order to ensure the creation of electronic product bonds through the databases established and operated by the electronic registry institution and to monitor all rights and obligations related to these bonds in the registry, has been amended and the validity period of this license has been extended to 3 years.

You can access the Regulation on the Amendment of the Regulation on Licensing, Operation and Supervision of Authorized Classifiers through this link and the Regulation on the Amendment of the Regulation on Electronic Product Bonds through this link.

Information first published in the MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by Moroglu Arseven.

