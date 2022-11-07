The administration of the domain names with .tr extension has been handled by Nic.TR operating under Middle East Technical University ("METU") since 1991 according to protocol signed by METU between The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers ("ICANN").

Although in accordance with Internet Domain Names Regulation ("Regulation") published in Official Gazette numbered 27752 and dated 7 November 2010, the administration of the domain names with .tr extension had been left to .tr Network Information Systems ("TRABIS") which will be incorporated under Information and Communication Technologies Authority ("BTK"). Since TRABIS's infrastructure was not organized during this period, these services were offered through Nic.TR.

BTK announced that expected legislative developments had been completed and that TRABIS finally became operational on 14 September 2022.

By becoming operational of TRAVIS, significant changes having been made in the registration, transfer, sale, and dispute resolution mechanism of domain names with the .tr extension came into practice.

Accordingly, below-cited developments which indicated in various regulation such as The Internet Domain Names Regulation, The Internet Domain Names Dispute Resolution Mechanism Regulation, Procedures And Principles Regarding Allocation of Domain Names Requiring Document, Board Decision on the Determination of Internet Domain Name Fees Procedures and Principles Regarding Allocation Restricted of Domain Names putted into practice as well:

The domain name extensions org.tr, net.tr and com.tr, will be registered without requesting any documents and on "first-come, first-served basis", unlike the Nic.TR period.

Having been authorized by BTK, Domain Registrars will mediate the transactions, applications, renewal, and cancellations related to domain names. Nic.TR will operate as a domain registrar under the name of

Domain name transfer will be enabled on the condition that the "The domain name may be transferred to the legal heir in some circumstances such as death, absence, and presumed absence of real person." requirement indicated in article 13 of The Internet Domain Names Regulation is met.

On the contrary of Nic.TR's operation, domain name sale will be enabled during TRABIS period. However, the domain name sale will be possible after three years.

BTK is able to cancel the domain name via TRABIS. The situations demonstrated in related regulation need to occur.

During the Nic.TR period, while the disputes were resolved by the Dispute Resolution Mechanism working under the coordination of the DNS Working Group, from now on, the disputes will be resolved by the Dispute Resolution Service Provider ("UÇHS") system, by the arbitrators or arbitral committees within the UÇHS. Fundamental changes and regularization have been made regarding the dispute resolution process.

The announcement can be found through this link. (only available in Turkish)

Information first published in the MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by Moroglu Arseven.

