ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Turkey

Discrimination In Sport: What Progress Has Been Made And What Is Being Done? Norton Rose Fulbright In August 2022, Premier League captains announced that, ahead of the new season, they would no longer routinely take the knee ahead of each match, opting instead to use the anti-discrimination gesture...

Influencer ‘#AD-Vertising' – The Asa And The CMA's Response To The DCMS Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP Influencer marketing is a crucial sector of the UK advertising industry, but the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport ("DCMS") Committee has commented that "if you dig below the shiny surface...

Gordon Ramsay's Gin Ad Censured For Making Nutrition Claims. But He's In Good Company... Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) Oh, to have been a fly on the wall when someone had to tell Gordon Ramsay that the ad for his branded gin had been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority.

Schlussanträge Von Generalanwalt Szpunar Zur Tätigkeit Eines Satellitenbouquetanbieters – Sendestaatprinzip Bestätigt Dorda Rechtsanwälte GmbH Beim digitalen Fernsehen werden urheberrechtlich geschützte Werke in Form von Video- und Audiosignalen an das betreffende Publikum im Empfangsbereich der Programme übermittelt. Dies erfolgt häufig via ...

Sports Q&A: What Is A DAO And How Are They Relevant To Sport? Lewis Silkin Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs) are a creature of Web3. The theory goes that they are membership-led bodies, which can operate as decentralised corporations in the digital...