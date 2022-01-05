In accordance with the protocol signed between the Middle East Technical University ("METU") and the Information Technologies and Communications Authority ("ITCA") on 21 December 2018, all authorizations regarding the management and allocation of ".tr" domain names have been transferred from Nic.tr to ITCA. Nic.tr recently informed users that the transfer of management of ".tr" domain names to ITCA is expected to be completed by January 2022. Once the transfer is completed, the Nic.tr platform will be shut down completely and the ".tr" Network Information System ("TRABIS") will become operational shortly after. The activation of TRABIS will bring about radical changes to several procedures, such as the allocation, transfer and renewal of ".tr" domain names. You can read our legal alert on Nic.tr's aforementioned announcement here.

Recent development

The competence to act as the ".tr" Registration Authority was transferred from Nic.tr to ITCA, pursuant to the protocol signed between ITCA and METU in December 2018. As a consequence of the transfer, Nic.tr will be shut down very soon and TRABIS will commence operating. Once the TRABIS period begins, there will be significant alterations in numerous procedures regarding the outgrowth of domain names, from allocation to transfer, and from renewal to deletion of domain names. Basic information concerning these alterations and updates was shared via METUnic to enable users to follow the process effectively. You can find the content that schematizes the life cycle of a domain name in the TRABIS period here.

What kinds of updates will the launch of TRABIS bring about regarding the life cycle of domain names?

According to the "TRABIS Domain Name Life Cycle" diagram published on METUnic, individuals who intend to allocate a domain name available for use on their behalf should file an application. Upon the acceptance of the application, the domain name will be activated.

Once an active domain name expires, the domain is inactivated. If the required payment is made within two months, the domain name becomes active again and becomes accessible. In case the required payment is not made within two months after the domain name is inactivated, the domain name will be deleted.

Conclusion

Following the completion of the transfer of management of ".tr" domain names to ITCA, Nic.tr will be completely inoperative and TRABIS will be activated. The activation of TRABIS will lead to substantial changes in procedures to be followed regarding several transactions related to ".tr" domain names. In order for the transition process to be followed correctly and to prevent any loss of rights, it is of great importance that the domain name holders carefully follow the announcements that Nic.tr will make through its website, social media accounts and emails.

