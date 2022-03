ARTICLE

Ukraine Crisis - Implications For English Law Contracts Mayer Brown The crisis in Ukraine will increase the pressure on global supply chains, which are already under significant strain as a result of the ongoing impact of COVID.

Administrative Court Defers To The Expert View Of Regulator Herbert Smith Freehills In R (on the application of Cox) v Oil and Gas Authority [2022] EWHC 75 (Admin) the High Court has dismissed a judicial review challenge to a decision of the Oil and Gas Authority ("OGA"), ...

"Freezing" Transactions (Operations) With The Securities And Real Estate In Russia VEGAS LEX In response to the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies (including foreign states and international organizations) Russia has adopted several counter-measures to protect the national interests of Russia ...

Court Of Appeal Finds No Breach Of Positive Human Rights Duties Herbert Smith Freehills The Court of Appeal has allowed an appeal by the Environment Agency ("EA") and set aside a declaration made by the High Court which had required the EA to take certain actions in ...

Türkiye'den Gayrimenkul Satın Almak İsteyen Yabancı Yatırımcı İçin Rehber Solmaz Law and Consultancy Firm Yabancı gerçek veya tüzel kişiler, Türkiye'den gayrimenkul mal satın alabilmektedir. Hatta buna ilişkin pek çok sınırlandırma da kaldırılarak, yabancıların Türkiye'den taşınmaz mal satın alması kolaylaştırılmıştır.