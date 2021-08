Doğrudan Yabancı Yatırımlarda İşçi Ve İşveren Çalışma İzinleri

ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Turkey

EBA Publishes Draft Guidelines On Role Of AML/CFT Compliance Officers Dillon Eustace On 2 August 2021, the European Banking Authority (EBA) launched a public consultation on draft guidelines on policies and procedures in relation to compliance management and the role and ...

Amendments To The Act On Counteracting Money Laundering And The Financing Of Terrorism – The Eight Key Changes WKB Wiercinski, Kwiecinski, Baehr New amendments to the Act of 1 March 2018 on Counteracting Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism, which transpose the provisions of the so-called 5th AML Directive (Directive (EU) 2018/843...

Legal Developments In Construction Law: July 2021 Mayer Brown A contract for works to modernise a 1970s house in Cheshire had no contract administrator. There were a number of variations and the works were delayed but there was no extension of ...

AML: EU-level Supervision And A Single Rulebook By The End Of 2025 Arthur Cox Last week, the European Commission published a package of legislative measures designed to progress some of the key pillars of its May 2020 AML/CFT Action Plan.

The Cabinet Of Ministers Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan Adopted A Decision On Making Amendments To The Resolution Of The Cabinet Of Ministers Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan Dated May 26 GRATA International All passengers between the ages of 1-18 years must possess a negative result from a PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to their flight.