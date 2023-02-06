ARTICLE

Please kindly find below a briefly memo issued by our law firm regarding obtaining Turkish Citizenship through real estate purchase.

The minimum investment amount required to apply for Turkish citizenship by real estate investment increased from $250,000 to $400,000 on June 13, 2022.

1) First Step: Purchase of Real Estate Foreigners who meet any of the following criteria may be eligible for Turkish citizenship, subject to the decision of the President of the Republic of Turkey; Foreigners who are confirmed to have purchased real estate worth minimum USD 400,000 or promised to purchase a real estate with floor ownership or floor easement corresponding to a minimum USD 400,000 or same amount equivalent to Turkish Lira with a sale contract certified by notary public and annotation of refusal of sale for three years added to the records of the title deed registry by the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization.

The list of documents for bank account in Turkey;

Passport Scan of the individual
Tax ID number in home country

Potential tax identification number in Turkey (We

get this with a Power of Attorney.)

The name and surname of the client's parents and mother's maiden name

Document showing the address of residence (This information is included in some passports, otherwise it is accepted if there is address information on any invoice received in last 3 months (ie. electric company bill.)

If E-Banking will be used, A prepaid Turkish Sim Card will be needed since most of the Time, confirmation SMS doesn't arrive. (In This regard, we have added the relevant power in the PoA.)

the relevant power in the PoA.)

(OBTAINING TURKISH CITIZENSHIP )

Documents required to obtain citizenship by purchasing real estate;

Deed of the real estate or information of

village/neighbourhood, island, parcel, building, independent

section,

Identity document or passport with translation if necessary,

necessary,

necessary, Obtaining the Real Estate Market Value

Certificate from the relevant Municipality,

Certificate from the relevant Municipality, Compulsory

Compulsory earthquake insurance policy for buildings such as residences, workplaces,

workplaces,

2 photos of the buyer and 1 photo of the seller taken within the last 6 months,

taken within the last 6 months,

Having a sworn translator, if there is a party who does not speak Turkish,

if there is a party who does not speak Turkish,

if there is a party who does not speak Turkish, In case of

transactions with a power of attorney issued abroad, the original

or certified copy of the power of attorney together with its

translation,

In case of transactions with a power of attorney issued abroad, the original or certified copy of the power of attorney together with its translation,

directorates of foreign nationals whose real estate purchases are

subject to a residence permit.

Obtaining a certificate of eligibility: After the real estate investment has been made, it is necessary to certify by the relevant Institution whether the investment's eligibility requirement has been met. The identification and conformity procedures are carried out by the Turkish Ministry.

2) Second Step: Short Residence Permit Application After the certificate of eligibility is obtained, the investor must obtain a short residence permit by applying to the Provincial Directorate of Immigration. Investors who are applying for a residence permit, ensure that their passports are valid for a period of at least 60 days longer than the requested residence permit period.

Documents required

– Photo of the passport

– Health Insurance Policy valid in Turkey

– Bank account statement

– 4 biometric photos

– Photo of the stamp of entrance to Turkey

– A receipt confirming that the application fee (taxes) has

been paid to the relevant authority



3) Final Step: Application of Turkish Citizenship After completing the residence permit application processes, the documents required for the citizenship application must submitted to the relevant institution.

The list of documents for application of citizenship;

Application form (VAT-4) (It will be filled by us).

2 biometric photos in size of 50×60 mm in white background and

without any pattern that can be read on the machine, which is

determined by ICAO.

without any pattern that can be read on the machine, which is determined by ICAO. Passport or a similar document

indicating citizenship, or if the person is stateless, if it is

possible to obtain, a document related to this status. ( notarized

translation of the passport)

Marital status certificate and if any, marriage certificate if married, separation deed if divorced or death certificate of the spouse if the person is a widow/widower. ( apostilled)

if any, marriage certificate if married, separation deed if

divorced or death certificate of the spouse if the person is a

widow/widower. ( apostilled)

Birth certificate or a document such as identity register copy that indicates the person's identity information and IF THE PERSON IS MARRIED, identity register copy or a similar document proving the family bond between spouses and children. (apostilled)

such as identity register copy that indicates the person's

identity information and IF THE PERSON IS MARRIED, identity

register copy or a similar document proving the family bond between

spouses and children. (apostilled)

IF THERE IS NO MONTH AND DAY OF THE DATE OF BIRTH OF THE PERSON, a document obtained from the authorities of his/her country for the completion of the date of birth, in case it cannot be obtained, a signed declaration regarding the acceptance of the transaction in accordance with Article 39 of the Civil Registration Services Law numbered 5490.

DAY OF THE DATE OF BIRTH OF THE PERSON, a document obtained from

the authorities of his/her country for the completion of the date

of birth, in case it cannot be obtained, a signed declaration

regarding the acceptance of the transaction in accordance with

Article 39 of the Civil Registration Services Law numbered 5490.

A receipt showing that the service charge was deposited to the Treasury Cashier. (It will be provided by us)

the Treasury Cashier. (It will be provided by us)

Residence permits issued by the relevant police directorates of foreign nationals whose real estate purchases are subject to a residence permit.

nationals whose real estate purchases are subject to a residence

permit.

Please note that in order to obtain citizenship through investment, other additional documents may be required.

