Job Seeker Visa Introduced Envoy Global, Inc. On 31 October 2022, the government of Portugal introduced a new visa for foreign nationals seeking a job in the country...

Portugal Launches A Flexible New Digital Nomad Visa For Remote Workers Giambrone & Partners In recognition of the changing face of the workplace and the rise of remote working, together with increasing globalisation, we are pleased to announce that Portugal has introduced a digital nomad visa in October 2022.

Non-Cypriot & Non-EU Nationals Are Permitted To Enter And Stay As Permanent Residents In Cyprus With No Limitations (Residency Status Doesn't Expire And Doesn't Need To Be Renewed) Under The Aliens And Immigration Regulations 6(2) Provided That They Fulfil Certain Financial And Quality Criteria Chambersfield Economides Kranos The Immigration Permit will be issued to one main applicant and could extend to spouse, underage children and family benefiting from the investment of the main applicant...

Escape The Economic Crisis In The UK By Retiring To Spain Giambrone & Partners Retirement years should be relaxing, enjoyable and free from anxiety. A reward for all the years of toil. The impact of Brexit, Covid, the conflict in Eastern Europe...

Travel And Work Within The Schengen Area: British Citizens Lewis Silkin What is the difference between the European Union and the Schengen Area?