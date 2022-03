ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Turkey

New UK Visa Routes For Spring Fakhoury Global Immigration As 2021 comes to an end, Newland Chase revisits new UK visa routes announced earlier this year that are due to open in Spring 2022.

As One Visa Route Closes Others Open - The New Range Of UK Visas Giambrone & Partners The abrupt withdrawal of the Tier 1 investor visa by the Home Secretary, Priti Patel last Thursday, has come as a shock to both potential applicants and professional advisors.

UK Immigration: New Scale Up Visa Launching Spring 2022 Withers LLP The Autumn Budget brought further details of the new ‘Scale Up' visa, initially announced in the Spring Budget within a policy paper entitled ‘UK Innovation Strategy: Leading the future by creating it'.

Work Permit Quota 2022 Envoy Global, Inc. The government of Italy updated the work permit quota for 2022 for workers from countries outside of the European Economic Area (EEA).

UK Visa For Care Workers & Home Carers: Update Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers As we reported last month, in an attempt to alleviate current pressure on the health and social care system as a result of Covid-19, the Home Office recently announced that the ...