ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from Turkey

Trial Judge Appointed Special Examiner To Hear The Evidence Of A Sanctioned Russian Litigant And His Witness In Dubai (Gorbachev v Guriev) Gatehouse Chambers Dispute Resolution analysis: HHJ Pelling, the trial judge in a piece of commercial litigation in England has approved an order by which he was appointed a special examiner...

Surge In Cases As ICSID Releases Its 2023 Caseload Statistics Herbert Smith Freehills On 1 February 2024, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) released its caseload statistics for the 2023 calendar year, available here.

Recent Changes To Export Control Regulations Concerning Türkiye Cassidy Levy Kent On January 29, 2024, Canada made amendments to Notice to Exporters Serial No. 992 issued on April 16, 2020 (Serial No. 992) concerning its export and brokering...

OFAC Updates Sanctions Regulations On Russia, North Korea, Yemen Cassidy Levy Kent The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) recently updated its sanctions regulations with respect to several countries...

To Russia, Without License? Torres Trade Law, PLLC There has never been a time in recent memory where export controls and sanctions have played such a role in the geopolitical landscape.