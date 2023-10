ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from Turkey

With Wide-Ranging New Sanctions, United States Treasury Department Targets Russian Technology Supply Chains, Military-Linked Elites And Industrial Base, And More Herbert Smith Freehills On Thursday, September 14, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets ("OFAC") imposed nearly 100 sanctions on Russian elites and Russia's industrial base...

FCA Publishes Findings Of Its Assessment Of UK Financial Services Firms' Sanctions Systems And Controls Steptoe & Johnson On September 6, 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), the UK regulator for financial services firms and markets, published a review of its assessment of sanctions systems and controls...

UK's FCA Challenges Firms To Improve Sanction Screening Processes K&L Gates The FCA has assessed and reported on the sanctions controls of over 90 financial service firms from a range of sectors including wealth management.

UK Free Trade Zones: Liverpool City Region Freeport The Sovereign Group Free Trade Zones take many forms around the world. Liverpool City Region Freeport is one of only eight economic zones across England that were specially designated by the UK government in 2021 as ‘Freeports', ...

Russian National Removed From EU Sanctions List For First Time Elias Neocleous & Co LLC The General Court of the European Union recently delivered its decision on the appeal of Mr Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Shulgin, a Russian businessman, challenging the EU Commission's renewal of his inclusion in the EU sanctions list due to his role as CEO of Ozon (a leading e-commerce platform in Russia).