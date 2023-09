ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from Turkey

OEM In China –Stahlwerk And The Good Faith Principle HGF Ltd Before we get into the case specifics of Stahlwerk (January 2022), which is a Higher People's Court of Zhejiang Province case, we just need to cover what OEM is

OFSI Makes Use Of Disclosure Enforcement Power For The First Time Against UK Fintech Company Steptoe & Johnson On August 31, 2023, OFSI made its first use of the disclosure enforcement power granted to it pursuant to the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022...

Germany Arrests Man Accused Of Exporting Military Components To Russia Rahman Ravelli Solicitors Angelika Hellweger of Rahman Ravelli assesses the German action and the wider issue of sanctions circumvention.

EU Adopts New Sanctions Against Belarus And Iran For Their Support Of Russia's War Efforts Against Ukraine Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP In the weeks following the adoption of the eleventh package of sanctions against Russia, the European Union ("EU") took a series of actions...

Demystifying Rules Of Origin In The UK-EU Trade And Cooperation Agreement Price Bailey The UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) was established to facilitate post-Brexit trade between the UK and EU. Central to this agreement are the rules of origin, which determine...